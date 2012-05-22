US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St's early rally fades, Nasdaq briefly drops

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks' early rally faded on Tuesday with the Nasdaq briefly dipping into negative territory and investors citing risks to the global economic outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.43 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,529.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,321.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.69 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,850.90, after briefly slipping into negative territory.
The Nasdaq touched a session low of 2,843.62, down from Monday's close at 2,847.21.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei