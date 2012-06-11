版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 03:15 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq falls 1 percent

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the region's finances and the slowdown in the wider global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.60 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,480.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 8.73 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,316.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 29.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,829.01.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐