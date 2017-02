NEW YORK, June 18 The Nasdaq hit session highs on Monday, far outstripping gains in the rest of the market as investors bought large technology companies, including Facebook, Apple and Google.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 7.30 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,759.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.91 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,345.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.48 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,895.28.