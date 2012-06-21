US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St faces worst day in 3 weeks

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks were on course for their worst day in three weeks on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent, after data around the world pointed to a slowdown in the global economy and Goldman Sachs recommended shorting U.S. equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.95 points, or 1.71 percent, at 12,605.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 26.40 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1,329.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 62.14 points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,868.31.
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc