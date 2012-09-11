版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks cut gains, Nasdaq turns negative

NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks cut gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq turning negative as shares of Apple dropped.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,328.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,433.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.31 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,103.71.

Apple's shares slipped 0.53 percent to $659.21.

