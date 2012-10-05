US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St pares gains after jobs bounce

NEW YORK Oct 5 The Dow industrials retreated
from almost a five-year high on Friday and the Nasdaq briefly
dipped into negative territory as investors sold some shares to
book profits after a stronger-than-expected jobs report and
looked ahead to the start of third-quarter earnings season next
week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.87 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 13,631.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 4.52 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,465.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.18 points, or 0.04
percent, to 3,150.64.
In the pullback, the Dow came off its intraday high at
13,661.87, which was its highest level since December 2007.
The Nasdaq briefly slipped into negative territory, touching an
intraday low at 3,147.97, down a little less than 2 points from
Thursday's close.