US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq turns briefly negative as Netflix slides

* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks pared gains in midmorning trading on Tuesday as Netflix shares turned around sharply and other rising stocks reversed direction.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.62 points or 0.4 percent, to 15,453.82, the S&P 500 gained 6.86 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,751.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.375 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,921.424.
Netflix dropped 3 percent, reversing a near 10 percent jump following its earnings report after the closing bell on Monday. Shares of Tesla, Facebook and Priceline , among the year's best performing stocks, were also posting losses.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)