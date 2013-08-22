版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street holds gains as trading resumes on Nasdaq

NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks held to gains in afternoon trading on Thursday after trading resumed at the Nasdaq exchange following a more than three hour halt.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.72 points or 0.49 percent, to 14,970.27, the S&P 500 gained 14.55 points or 0.89 percent, to 1,657.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.876 points or 0.91 percent, to 3,632.666.

