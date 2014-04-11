US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq under 4,000 as selling accelerates

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite trading below 4,000 for the first time in more than a month as biotech and momentum stocks extended losses from the previous session's sharp selloff.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 148.36 points or 0.92 percent, to 16,021.86, the S&P 500 lost 17.86 points or 0.97 percent, to 1,815.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.369 points or 1.49 percent, to 3,993.738.
On the overall market, disappointing earnings from JPMorgan Chase weighed on the financial sector. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.