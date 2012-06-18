US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq gains more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks extended gains in afternoon trade on Monday with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.58 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,771.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.73 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,347.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.08 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,901.88.