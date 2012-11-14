US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street declines, Nasdaq turns lower

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains that came on strong results from Cisco Systems.
While shares of Cisco stayed sharply higher, all three major indexes fell, continuing a recent trend where equities have been unable to hold onto early gains amid concerns about impending U.S. budget discussions and a debt crisis in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.68 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,703.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.67 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,369.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.25 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,880.64.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).