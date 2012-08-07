US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

BRIEF-Cigna sets full year cash dividend of $0.04 per share
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq climbing more than 1 percent, on expectations the European Central Bank will take action soon to combat the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.52 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,201.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 11.16 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,405.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 31.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,021.22.
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to issue and sell cdn $250 million principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes
* Algoma Central Corporation reports operating results for the year ended december 31, 2016