版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 23:48 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq climbing more than 1 percent, on expectations the European Central Bank will take action soon to combat the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.52 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,201.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 11.16 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,405.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 31.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,021.22.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐