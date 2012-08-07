US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq climbing more than 1 percent, on expectations the European Central Bank will take action soon to combat the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.52 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,201.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 11.16 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,405.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 31.31 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,021.22.