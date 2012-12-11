US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent, after unexpectedly cheery data out of Europe and as the Federal Reserve was set to kick off a two-day policy meeting.

Leading the technology sector higher, Apple shares rose 2.5 percent to $543.01 in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.39 points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,247.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.91 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,427.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 3,017.38.