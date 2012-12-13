版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 03:24 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq falls more than 1 pct

NEW YORK Dec 13 The Nasdaq composite index fell more than 1 percent and the Dow and S&P 500 added to losses on Thursday, with energy and technology shares leading the way lower on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.80 points, or 0.67 percent, at 13,156.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.08 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,416.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.87 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,982.95.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐