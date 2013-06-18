US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq rises more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. stocks added to gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday, pushing the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, as investors were optimistic about the outlook for the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.55 points, or 1.01 percent, at 15,333.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.37 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,653.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.12 points, or 1.02 percent, at 3,487.25.