US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, Nasdaq down 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks extended their losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq dropping 1 percent, pressured by Oracle Corp.

Oracle dropped 8.5 percent to $30.39 after reporting weak software sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.48 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,721.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.09 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,581.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 32.86 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,331.77.

