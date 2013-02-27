US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

BRIEF-Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq up about 1 percent, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated his strong support for the Fed's stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.77 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,996.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.93 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,508.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 30.75 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,160.39.
* Enbridge recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025