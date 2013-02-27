US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq up about 1 percent, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated his strong support for the Fed's stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.77 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,996.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.93 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,508.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 30.75 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,160.39.