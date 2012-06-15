版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK, June 15 Wall Street extended gains in
late afternoon trade on Friday on hopes of collective action
from global central bankers if the closely watched election in
Greece this weekend results in market turmoil.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.90 points,
or 0.75 percent, at 12,746.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 10.80 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,339.90. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.49 points, or 1.07
percent, at 2,866.82.

