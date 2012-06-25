US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls further, Nasdaq drops 2 pct

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent as investors were reluctant to buy risky assets ahead of a European Union summit later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 169.76 points, or 1.34 percent, to 12,471.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 24.46 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,310.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.74 points, or 2.13 percent, to 2,830.68.
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.