US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq turns lower; Mosaic drags on S&P

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 2 The Dow and S&P 500 extended losses and the Nasdaq turned negative on Tuesday, with weaker-than-expected results from Mosaic adding to worries about the upcoming third-quarter profit period.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.90 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,433.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.73 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,440.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,111.61.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.