US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St turns negative late in day

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks fell late on Tuesday as traders cited renewed market talk about the potential for Greece to leave the euro zone, while Facebook's stock fell towards session lows on doubts about its valuation.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.84 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,482.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.80 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,314.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.15 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,833.06.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing