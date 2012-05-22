版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St turns negative late in day

NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks fell late on Tuesday as traders cited renewed market talk about the potential for Greece to leave the euro zone, while Facebook's stock fell towards session lows on doubts about its valuation.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.84 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,482.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.80 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,314.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.15 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,833.06.

