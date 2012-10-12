US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as bank shares weigh

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 earnings per share of 86 cents, plus or minus a few cents - SEC filing
* Sees Q2 revenue of $4.65 billion, +/- $50 million; sees Q2 earnings per share $0.86, +/- a few cents - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks declined, reversing earlier gains as bank shares weighed after Wells Fargo's results, though better than forecast, triggered concern about sector revenues.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,323.70. The S&P 500 dropped 6.06 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,426.78. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 8.22 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,041.19.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
