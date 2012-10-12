版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as bank shares weigh

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks declined, reversing earlier gains as bank shares weighed after Wells Fargo's results, though better than forecast, triggered concern about sector revenues.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,323.70. The S&P 500 dropped 6.06 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,426.78. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 8.22 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,041.19.

