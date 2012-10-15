版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 22:24 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St cuts early gains

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks cut early modest gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 turning negative as telecom and energy shares fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.02 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,334.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.17 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,428.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 2.32 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,041.79.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐