US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Early Wall St gains fade; S&P, Nasdaq negative

NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks early advance lost steam on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative on declines in Gilead Sciences and Apple.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.50 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,147.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.33 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,628.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,445.18.