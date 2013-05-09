版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly slips in late trading; Apple down

NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks turned lower in late afternoon trading on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 posted its fifth record high close, with financials among sectors leading declines and Apple shares falling.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.04 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,086.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.91 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,627.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.04 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,414.31.

