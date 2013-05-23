版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 01:00 BJT

NYSE says AEP, NextEra trades to stand

NEW YORK May 23 The New York Stock Exchange said after a review of trades in American Electric Power and NextEra Energy in the first minute of trading on Thursday, it has determined that all of the trades will stand.

However, it said all trades in AEP at or below $46.03 in that period, and all trades in NextEra at or below $76.19 will be marked with an "Aberrant Report Indicator," according to an NYSE statement.

The shares fell more than 50 percent each at the opening.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐