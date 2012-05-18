版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - NYSE stocks turn negative for year

NEW YORK May 18 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the NYSE composite stock index turing negative for the year as Facebook Inc stumbled in its market debut and investors were cautious ahead of a G8 summit on the weekend expected to address Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.61 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,380.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 6.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,297.96. The Nasdaq Composite lost 20.81 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,792.88.

