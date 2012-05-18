US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - NYSE stocks turn negative for year

BRIEF-Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
NEW YORK May 18 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the NYSE composite stock index turing negative for the year as Facebook Inc stumbled in its market debut and investors were cautious ahead of a G8 summit on the weekend expected to address Europe's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.61 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,380.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 6.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,297.96. The Nasdaq Composite lost 20.81 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,792.88.
* Advaxis and Sellas announce licensing agreement for development of WT1 antigen-targeting immunotherapy
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - submitted a new drug application to U.S. FDA for A-101 40 percent topical solution as a treatment for seborrheic keratosis
GHAZIABAD, India, Feb 27 Struggling with customers unable to pay on time and plummeting sales, Indian small-business owner Ravi Jain fears the government's crackdown on cash will have a much larger impact than predicted by top policymakers.