版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 00:54 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St cuts losses after constructive talk on fiscal cliff

NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks pared losses on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 turning positive, after congressional leaders said their meeting with President Obama about the "fiscal cliff" was constructive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,557.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,354.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,832.95.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐