US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data

NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on
Thursday after a pair of positive signs on the labor market
pointed to improving conditions a day before the U.S. nonfarm
payroll report.
The ADP report showed more private-sector jobs created in
the latest month than expected, while weekly jobless claims were
lower than forecast.
Market participation remained low in the wake of a major
storm in the U.S. northeast that forced a historic two-day
weather-related market closure. Many traders remained unable to
get to their office or work from home given issues with power
and public transit.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.53 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 13,151.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,415.86.