US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips on weak global data

NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as lackluster U.S. and overseas economic data pointed to a struggling global recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.98 points or 0.44 percent, to 13,992.51, the S&P 500 lost 8.17 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,506.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.84 points or 0.6 percent, to 3,141.35.