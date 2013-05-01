版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 22:13 BJT

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips as Merck drags; Fed on tap

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK May 1 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Wednesday, weighed by weak results from Merck as investors waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 41.40 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,798.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.14 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,594.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,326.24.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐