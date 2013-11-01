版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall rises modestly at open after two-day drop

NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks rose slightly at the open on Friday after two days of losses spurred by concerns over Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.07 points or 0.22 percent, to 15,579.82, the S&P 500 gained 2.89 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,759.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.525 points or 0.32 percent, to 3,932.231.
