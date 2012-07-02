版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat after rally

NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday weak economic data from Europe and China kept a lid on shares after the S&P 500 posted its best daily gain since December.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 17.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,862.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.72 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,361.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,932.51.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐