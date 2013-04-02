US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up ahead of data

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday ahead of factory orders data, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time intraday high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.21 points or 0.41 percent, to 14,632.06, the S&P 500 gained 7.04 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,569.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.09 points or 0.59 percent, to 3,258.27.

The S&P all-time high is 1,576.09, set Oct. 11, 2007.