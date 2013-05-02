US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up on data, ECB move

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank and better-than-expected weekly jobless claims data in the U.S. boosted investors' appetite for risky assets, a day after the largest drop on the S&P 500 in two weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.54 points or 0.3 percent, to 14,745.49, the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,587.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.99 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,310.12.