2012年 5月 3日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, retailers weigh

NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as data showed an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims, though weakness in retail sales data weighed on indexes.

Major retailer stocks, including Gap Inc, fell in early trading. Gap lost 2 percent to $28.54 while Target Corp was off 2 percent at $56.78.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,266.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.09 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,402.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,059.48.

