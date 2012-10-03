版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens slightly higher after ADP

NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks rose slightly at the open on Wednesday after data showed more jobs were created in the U.S. private sector last month than analysts had expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.55 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,496.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,448.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.63 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,131.67.

