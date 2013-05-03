版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 21:39 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 tops 1,600 as payrolls boost Wall St

NEW YORK May 3 The S&P 500 and Dow industrials hit intraday record highs on Friday and the benchmark S&P traded above 1,600 after U.S. employment rose more than expected in April.

In addition, hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the prior two months, the Labor Department said, easing concerns that government spending cuts were dealing a blow to the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 135.27 points or 0.91 percent, to 14,966.85, the S&P 500 gained 16.01 points or 1 percent, to 1,613.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.62 points or 1.04 percent, to 3,375.25.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐