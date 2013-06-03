US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St bounces at open after Friday selloff

NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, bouncing from Friday's sharp selloff as expectations for weak U.S. manufacturing data eased some worries that the Federal Reserve may end its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,161.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,633.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.13 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,461.04.