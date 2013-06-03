版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St bounces at open after Friday selloff

NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, bouncing from Friday's sharp selloff as expectations for weak U.S. manufacturing data eased some worries that the Federal Reserve may end its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,161.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,633.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.13 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,461.04.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐