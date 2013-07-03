US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-China, Portugal drag Wall St lower at open

NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday, despite encouraging job market data, as weak data from China and a political crisis in Portugal weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.99 points or 0.37 percent, to 14,877.42, the S&P 500 lost 8.64 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,605.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,420.04.