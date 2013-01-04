版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens a tad higher after jobs data

NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher after a key U.S. jobs report showed the pace of hiring by employers had eased sightly in December but gave signals of some momentum in the labor market's recovery since the 2007-09 recession.

Though the data showed lackluster economic growth was unable to make a dent in the still-high U.S. unemployment rate, it calmed fears about the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its highly stimulative monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.12 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,408.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,460.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.75 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,101.32.

