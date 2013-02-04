US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after recent gains

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, dipping after a recent rally that took the S&P 500 to a five-year high and the Dow to 14,000 for the first time since October 2007.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.67 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,951.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.84 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,506.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.33 points, or 0.58 percent, at 3,160.77.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.