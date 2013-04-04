版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 4日 星期四 21:38 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens firmer on supportive central banks

NEW YORK, April 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as aggressive action by the Bank of Japan and supportive comments by U.S. officials indicated continued support for the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,565.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.91 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,554.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,212.81.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐