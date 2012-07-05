版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens lower after data, central bank moves

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks opened lower after a slew of economic data and moves by global central banks to provide further monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,898.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,369.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.88 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,968.20.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐