US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens lower after data, central bank moves

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks opened lower after a slew of economic data and moves by global central banks to provide further monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,898.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,369.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.88 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,968.20.