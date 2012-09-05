US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat; ECB eyed

MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Wall Street opened flat on Wednesday as investors awaited clarity on media reports that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of bond purchases.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.06 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,045.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,404.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.96 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,072.10.
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S