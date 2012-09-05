版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat; ECB eyed

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Wall Street opened flat on Wednesday as investors awaited clarity on media reports that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of bond purchases.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.06 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,045.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,404.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.96 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,072.10.

