版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 22:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed before election

NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as cautious traders awaited Tuesday's presidential election to place bets on which sectors are likely to perform better depending on which political party wins.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.73 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,067.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.85 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,411.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,980.17.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐