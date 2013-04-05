版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open on weak payrolls

NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent at the open on Friday, following a payroll report that was much weaker than expected, the latest in a series of reports to indicate that economic growth may be losing momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.09 points, or 1.12 percent, at 14,442.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.07 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,539.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 54.48 points, or 1.69 percent, at 3,170.50.
