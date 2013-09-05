US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, ISM data due

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors were reluctant to make big bets following a strong start to the month and ahead of data that could alter expectations for changes to monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.86 points or 0.03 percent, to 14,935.73, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,654.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.136 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,653.178.