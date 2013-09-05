US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, ISM data due

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors were reluctant to make big bets following a strong start to the month and ahead of data that could alter expectations for changes to monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.86 points or 0.03 percent, to 14,935.73, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,654.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.136 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,653.178.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook