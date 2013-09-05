版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 5日 星期四 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, ISM data due

NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors were reluctant to make big bets following a strong start to the month and ahead of data that could alter expectations for changes to monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.86 points or 0.03 percent, to 14,935.73, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,654.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.136 points or 0.11 percent, to 3,653.178.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐