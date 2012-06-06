US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up as help seen for Spanish banks

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday on signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled banks, but comments from the ECB president disappointed a market hoping for further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.42 points, or 0.72 percent, to 12,215.37. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.42 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,294.92. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.98 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,803.09.