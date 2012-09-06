US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens higher after jobs data, Draghi

NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market and news that the European Central Bank agreed on a new bond-buying program to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 90.05 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,137.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.58 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,412.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.09 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,092.36.